Britney Spears Calls On The Court To End Her ‘Abusive’ Conservatorship

(CelebrityAccess) — Britney Spears broke her silence in a court hearing on Wednesday regarding her court-ordered conservatorship that has been in place for nearly 13 years, describing the oversight of her life as “abusive.”

She was placed under the court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 after refusing to surrender custody of her children to their father Kevin Federline and after police reported that she appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

She was placed under involuntary psychiatric commitment and held for five days before the court placed her under a conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet, who were given control of her $60 million dollar estate.

Now Britney Spears wants out of the arrangement, telling the court on Wednesday that she’s ready to control her own life again.

“Basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied, I feel left out and alone. I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody,” she told the court.

She went on to say that she wants to start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and the conservatorship is an obstacle.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” Spears noted. “I have an I[U]D inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children.”

Following her remarks, the court took a recess and terminated the public audio feed for the hearing due to live tweeting of the proceedings that had taken place despite a prohibition from the court against such activity.

A previously scheduled court hearing is next set for July 14.