How Often Should You Post On Social Media? These Experts Have Answers.

(Hypebot) — How much or how little you should post on social to get the maximum results varies by platform?

We’ll share more details below, but here is the “Just tell me what to do!” summary from the experts at social media marketing and management dashboard Hootsuite.

Instagram – post between 3-7 times per week

post between 3-7 times per week Facebook – post between 1 and 2 times a day

post between 1 and 2 times a day Twitter – post between 1 and 5 Tweets a day

post between 1 and 5 Tweets a day LinkedIn – post between 1 and 5 times a day.

The Details

How often to post on Instagram

Post to your Instagram feed 2-3 times per week, and no more than 1x per day. Stories can be posted more frequently.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has suggested posting 2 feed posts per week and 2 Stories per day is ideal for building a following on the app.

How often to post on Facebook

Post 1 time per day, and no more than 2 times per day.

The average Facebook Page shares 1.55 posts per day, so 1 to 2 posts per day is just right.

Some studies have found a drop in engagement if you’re posting more than that… “so don’t get too post-happy. Aim for quality over quantity.”

“Daily posting will grow followers 4x faster than posting less than once a week. Makes sense: more visibility.”

How often to post on Twitter

Post 1-2 times per day, and no more than 3-5 times per day. (Tell us Hypebot readers, do we post too often?)

“Of course, there are plenty of power users out there… accounts posting 50 or 100 times a day.”

Learn more from Hootsuite here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is also the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor at the Berklee College Of Music online.