UB40 Frontman Duncan Campbell Announces His Retirement From Music Due To Illness

(CelebrityAccess) — Duncan Campbell, lead singer of the iconic Birmingham reggae band UB40, announced he is retiring from music after he suffered a seizure in his home last week.

According to a statement posted to the band’s social media, Duncan, who is 63, has spent the last year recovering from a stroke he suffered in August and had been preparing to tour with UB40 in the UK later this year.

“Unfortunately, due to continued ill health, I have reluctantly decided to retire from the band so as to focus on my recovery. I am very grateful, and would like to express my sincere thanks, to the fans for all their support during this time and indeed throughout my time with UB40. The band have my full support going forward and, of course, my very best wishes for the future with their new singer,” Campbell said.

“We’ve been rehearsing with every intention of Duncan’s return to performing, but sadly, after suffering further illness he has made the decision to retire from music in order to concentrate fully on his recovery. While we are deeply saddened, we completely understand and fully support his decision. As far as touring goes, we are ready to hit the road for our upcoming summer shows and will be announcing our new front man imminently,” Duncan’s brother and fellow band member Robin Campbell added.

Duncan Campbell joined Ub40 in 2008 following the departure of his brother, longtime vocalist, founding member Ali Campbell following a dispute with the band’s management. Duncan was originally offered the gig in 1978 but turned it down.

UB40 has announced that they have already commenced the search for a new singer.