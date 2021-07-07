ATLive Festival Returns To Atlanta This Year With Headliner George Strait & Metallica

(CelebrityAccess) — AMB Sports and Entertainment announced the second annual ATLive, which returns to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 5 & 6.

The multi-genre music festival will feature performances by George Strait, Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith. Saturday’s line-up features Metallica, Cage The Elephant and Greta Van Fleet.

“We are thrilled to be bringing ATLive back with an incredible lineup of artists,” said Tim Zulawski, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “From the beginning, our goal was to create a concert series that will become the must-see event for Atlanta. In our first year, we delivered a world-class experience for fans from across the world and we are excited to create that same experience again while giving back to our communities and those in need.”

This year, AMBSE is partnering with George Strait and his longstanding partners at the Military Warriors Support Foundation as well as Metallica’s All Within My Hands nonprofit to donate a portion of the proceeds from ATLive to providing housing for wounded veterans and feeding the hungry.

While the festival took a COVID-19 hiatus in 2020, ATLive’s 2019 debut drew sell-out crowds of more than 90,000 fans over two days.

Tickets for each night will go on-sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.