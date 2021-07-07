Miranda Lambert, Doobie Brothers, Maren Morris Among The Headliners Announced For The Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, Minn. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of The Minnesota State Fair announced the full lineup for the 2021 Grandstand Concert Series with a bill that includes scheduled performances by Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Chainsmokers, among others.

The fair, which takes place from August 26 through September 6th, is one of the largest expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually.

The fair makes its return in 2021 after being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Full lineup for 2021

Miranda Lambert with special guest Lindsay Ell – Aug. 26

Maren Morris with special guest to be announced – Aug. 27

The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with special guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger – Aug. 28

TLC and Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony – Aug. 29

The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots – Aug. 30

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee & Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Aug. 31

Tim McGraw with special guest Midland – Sept. 1

The Chainsmokers with special guest GASHI – Sept. 2

Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with special guest Modern West – Sept. 3

George Thorogood & The Destroyers “Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock” with special guest Night Ranger – Sept. 4

Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals – Sept. 5

Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers – Sept. 6