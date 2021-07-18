3 Killed, 2 In Critical Condition In Apparent Carbon Monoxide Accident At Faster Horses

BROOKLYN, Mich. (CelebrityAccess) — Three men attending a country music festival were killed and two more left in critical condition by what authorities believe to be a carbon monoxide leak.

A statement from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said that emergency responders were called to a campground in Woodstock Township on Saturday afternoon during the Faster Horses country music festival.

Upon arrival, deputies found five unresponsive people inside of a travel trailer and initiated CPR. Despite their efforts, three men were pronounced dead at the scene and two more were transported for treatment of acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Both of the survivors remain critical condition, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

According to Sheriff Investigators, the caller was a friend of the five males and became concerned when he had not heard from them.

Investigators believe the five campers were overcome by carbon monoxide from a generator placed adjacent to the travel trailer.

The Faster Horses festival took place from July 16-18 with a lineup headlined by Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, and Thomas Rhett. So far, festival organizers have not released a statement on the deaths.

The festival, a Live Nation event, debuted in 2013.