The Grammys Have Banned The Sharing Of Streaming Stats, Other Milestones In Promotional Material

LOS ANGELES (Hypebot) — The Recording Academy has banned the use of streaming stats, chart positions, and all other hard-earned milestones from ‘For Your Consideration’ Grammy campaigns.

The new revised rules and guidelines for the 64th annual Grammy Awards state:

“FYC communications cannot include chart numbers, number of streams, sales figures, or RIAA awards.”

The goal of the new Grammy rules is to focus on the music rather than a level of success. But the move complicates efforts by labels and publicists to educate the Academy’s diverse voting membership on the impact of a particular artist or track.

According to Page 22 and 23 of the rules:

“FYC marketing communications include, but are not limited to, emails, mailings, invitations, social media, websites, and print ads. Such communications are prohibited unless they include an opt-out option.”

“Members or their designated publicists are restricted to promoting only their own recordings. There shall be no lobbying on behalf of other members.”

FYC communications can include:

• Artwork related to product under consideration

• Brief, unembellished descriptions of the recording or creators

• Copies or links to product

• Links to websites that promote eligible recordings

• Link to Recording Academy website where voting and solicitation guidelines are posted

• Lists of the creators who worked on the recording

• Reference to nominations, once nominations are announced. List category(s) by full name

• Reference to the Grammy Award with proper registered marks. Reference can be made by name only. Use of logo is prohibited.

FYC communications cannot:

• Cast a negative or derogatory light on a competing recording. Any tactic that singles out the ‘competition’ by name or title is not allowed

• Exaggerate or overstate the merits of the music, an achievement or an individual

• Feature nominees on invite as host, moderator or special guest

• Include any Recording Academy trademarks, logos or any other protected information. Logo use is reserved for paid Recording Academy sponsors or partners

• Include entry list numbers or category numbers

• Include chart numbers, number of streams, sales figures, or RIAA awards

• Include personal signatures, personal regards or personal pleas to listen to the eligible recordings

• Misrepresent honors or awards, past or present, received by either the recording or those involved with production

• Reference the year or the telecast number (i.e., 2021 or 64th Grammy Awards)