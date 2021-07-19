Inkcarceration Festival Finds A Few More Passes For 2021

MANSFIELD, OH (CelebrityAccess) — While Danny Wimmer Presents’ Inkcarceration Festival announced that it was fully sold out at the end of May, festival organizers announced a few more tickets to the event have become available.

In a post to the festival’s social media page, organizers wrote:

Exciting news #INK fans! After selling out in record time, we are thrilled to let you know that we have added a very limited number of Weekend GA passes to Inkcarceration 2021.

Passes become available during a sold out event when someone defaults on their payment plan, the site layout changes, or there are leftover comps. We’ve decided to put those tickets back into inventory due to the high demand for this festival.

We have extended the offer to our INK 2021 existing purchasers for first dibs to snag an extra pass to bring a friend to experience the biggest & loudest INK ever… HOWEVER, if you want to join the official wait list to for your chance to score 🎟, sign up HERE: https://bit.ly/INKWAIT

The festival, a celebration of rock, metal, and tattoos, will take place at The Ohio State Reformatory from September 10-12.

The lineup for 2021 features the likes of Slipknot, Mudvayne, Rob Zombie, Killswitch Engage, Mastodon, A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Halestorm, Steel Panther, and Beartooth, among numerous others.