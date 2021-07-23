Everton Football Club Drops Stubhub, Launches Their Own Secondary Ticketing Platform

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — English Premier League’s Everton Football Club has parted ways with StubHub and launched its own face value ticket resale platform.

Starting in early August, the club’s season ticket holders will be able to list unused dates for their seats and manage the process from their current online ticket accounts.

Season Ticket Members will receive a pro-rata credit on their ticketing account for each ticket sold via the platform, with tickets then listed for sale on the website at the face value for the seat. Official Members, AKA registered fans, will have first dibs on the seats purchased on the ticketing platform the club said.

At launch, only adult tickets will be available for purchase on the re-sale platform. Season ticket holders with concession Season Tickets can still list their tickets for sale, but anyone wishing to purchase tickets will only be able to purchase them as an adult.

Additional functionality allowing a broader range of purchasing options will be added at a later time, the club said.

Revenue generated by the platform will go to support the football club’s charitable effort, Everton in the Community.

According to Everton, the new ticketing platform was developed based in part on feedback from fans on the club’s online forum and is intended to provide a permanent solution to secondary ticketing at the club’s home pitch at Goodison Park.