The Cleveland Indians To Become The Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — Major League Baseball team the Cleveland Indians announced that after the conclusion of the 2021 season, the team will adopt a new name, the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians will be the fifth name in franchise history joining the Blues (1901), Bronchos (1902), Naps (1903-1914) and Indians (1915-2021).

According to the team, the name was chosen after proving popular with fans and is an homage to the distinctive statues on Hope Memorial Bridge known as the Guardians of Traffic.

“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” Team Owner and Chairman Paul Dolan said. “

“Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

The team announced plans to change names in December but at the time, they had not settled on a new moniker for the team. The Guardians name was chosen after the team conducted more than 140 hours of interviews with fans, community leaders, and front office staff and was further guided by a survey of more than 40,000 of the team’s supporters.

The new branding will include a new logo but will retain the team’s traditional color scheme as well as the script style used in the team’s iconic wordmark.

“This is a historic moment for our franchise, and we are excited for our players and staff to debut our new team name and look in 2022. We look forward to our team proudly representing the city of Cleveland as the Guardians. Our club will strive to unite and inspire our entire community,” said President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti.

The Indians are the latest major sports franchise to change their name in recent years after their original name and logo which depicted a Native American became a point of controversy. Last year, the Washington Redskins dropped their longtime moniker to instead become the admittedly uninspiring Washington Football Team.