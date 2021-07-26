SiriusXM Announces A New Subscription Tier

(CelebrityAccess) — Satellite broadcaster SiriusXM expanded their content offerings with the addition of a new subscription tier aimed at the die-hard satellite radio fan.

SiriusXM’s new platinum VIP package provides full access to SiriusXM content in two different vehicles, with a dedicated SXM App login for each, as well as a variety of special perks such as opportunities to experience SiriusXM events with artists, athletes and stars, including VIP-only exclusives, and VIP Customer Service with priority call handling.

The platinum package also includes access to a library of live concert video and audio recordings through the live concert streaming platform nugs.net. The library includes more than 5,000 soundboard quality live concert recordings and 250 full vide on-demand concerts selected from nugs.net archive, with new shows added regularly.

The platinum package also includes access to premium SiriusXM channels such as Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels, live games and events from every major professional sport as well as hundreds of college games, as well as their lineup of ad-free music channels.

“Platinum VIP is a terrific addition to our subscription choices and provides real value for those subscribers who love SiriusXM, want it in multiple vehicles, and want all of the premium programming that we offer,” said Richard Beatty, SiriusXM’s Chief Subscription Revenue Officer. “Not only are they getting the value of two subscriptions, they get added perks like special access to great SiriusXM events, concerts, in-studio shows and more. With the bundled-in access to thousands of great live performances via nugs.net, music lovers are getting a premium experience, and Platinum VIP will continue to evolve as SiriusXM’s premium offering with more perks and content being added in the coming months.”