ASM Global Strikes A Partnership With Honeywell To Enhance VenueShield Live

(CelebrityAccess) — Venue and facilities management firm ASM Global announced the formation of a partnership with building technology company Honeywell to create safer performance environments across ASM Global’s international portfolio of venues.

The partnership will see the two companies work to define a set of standards for indoor air quality, safety and regulatory compliance for ASM Global’s proprietary VenueShield LIVE program for reopening and operatings.

As well, Honeywell will consult with ASM Global on a variety of areas including indoor air quality, technical safety and security and the use of personal protective equipment by venue staff.

Additionally, Honeywell will develop a real-time Healthy Buildings dashboard for the VenueShield LIVE program to assist facility staff to identify and correct ongoing issues, the companies said.

Honeywell will also work with ASM Global’s venue portfolio to identify technologies and efficiencies to upgrade venues, including improvements to building operations; mobile computing and data capture technologies to expedite ticketing, concessions and retail experiences while at the same time, enhancing environmental sustainability.

“As vaccine programs progress around the world, the desire for normalcy continues to increase. Live events such as concerts, sports and conventions contribute greatly to the vigor and excitement of daily life,” said Jeff Kimbell, Honeywell senior vice president and chief commercial officer. “We look forward to working with the ASM Global team to not only help audiences feel more confident about coming to live events but also in supporting venue modernization and digitization by providing greater automation and insight into the portfolio performance and a more seamless audience experience.”

“Producing premier entertainment events takes skillful coordination, and the building itself is a critical part of the equation. Our experience in building technologies, services and operations can provide additional value to the VenueShield LIVE offering,” said Doug Wright, president and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies. “We are excited to work with the ASM Global team to support a safer return to live events and help its diverse network of venues drive critical outcomes to enhance audience experience, improve operations, and meet energy efficiency or safety goals.”

ASM Global’s VenueShield program is in use presently at more than 325 facilities around the world. The partnership with Honeywell extends through 2027.