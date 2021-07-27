Bruce Springsteen, The Killers, Elvis Costello Among The Headliners For NYC’s Homecoming Concert

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, music industry legend Clive Davis, Live Nation and NYCEDC chair Danny Meyer revealed details of the lineup for ‘We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert.’

The concert will take place at Central Park’s Great Lawn on August 21st and will be followed by additional events in each of the city’s five boroughs in the following days.

The lineup for the event will feature an array of recording industry legends such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Bruce Springsteen, and Patti Smith, as well as contemporary artists such as Polo G and The Killers.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans. I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here. This is truly once in a lifetime and we thank Clive Davis, Live Nation and Danny Meyer for all their efforts to help make this possible,” said Mayor de Blasio. “This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame. This is a celebration for you.”

“There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City,” said Clive Davis. “I consider the Mayor’s request a true honor; and, with Live Nation, we are curating an unforgettable show befitting of this historic occasion.”’

“Live music has the unique ability to bring us together,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation. “We are excited to join Mayor de Blasio, Clive Davis, and Danny Meyer in producing this special night of live music as we reconnect fans with some of their favorite artists in Central Park for the WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert.”

Other events in the offing for New York City for late August include live concerts produced by the Universal Hip Hop Museum, in the Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Queens; free movie screenings by Rooftop Films; cultural activities and public art displays, as well as events such as Restaurant Week and Summer Streets.

The full lineup for the We Love NYC concert:

• Jon Batiste

• Andrea Bocelli

• Kane Brown

• LL COOL J

• Elvis Costello

• Lucky Daye

• Earth, Wind & Fire

• Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

• Cynthia Erivo

• Jimmy Fallon

• Jennifer Hudson

• Wyclef Jean

• Journey

• The Killers

• Gayle King

• Don Lemon

• Barry Manilow

• The New York Philharmonic

• Polo G

• Carlos Santana

• Paul Simon

• Patti Smith

• Bruce Springsteen

• Rob Thomas