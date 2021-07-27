Cindy Agi Named Global Tour Promoter At Live Nation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation expanded their concerts team with the hire of Cindy Agi for the role of Global Tour Promoter.

In her new role at the promoter-giant, Agi will seek to develop relationships with international touring artists and book tours around the world, Live Nation said.

Cindy will report to Live Nation Live Nation Concerts’ Talent & Touring head Omar Al-joulani and Arthur Fogel, Chairman of Global Touring.

Agi comes to Live Nation from the agency side of the business, serving as co-head of the hip-hop department at WME, the first black female to be elevated to partner at the agency.

Agi started her career in the mailroom at WME in 2009 before rising through the ranks to become an agent and represented a client roster that included Rihanna, Big Sean, Andra Day, Demi Lovato, Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra, Cordae, 2 Chainz, Blxst, and other globally-renowned hip-hop, R&B, and pop stars.

“Agi brings an incredible breadth of knowledge and years of experience in the music industry. The respect that she has throughout the industry and her undeniable work ethic made her a must-have promoter on our expanding global team,” said Omar Al-joulani, Head of Talent & Touring for Live Nation. “We are excited to have her on board and know she is going to continue to be a force in the touring industry.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team that has made Live Nation into the incredible business it is today,” said Agi. “With events returning, we’re entering an exciting new chapter, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s continued evolution through impactful initiatives.”