Betty Who, Falling In Reverse Among The New Acts Announced For Summerfest 2021 Lineup

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Summerfest, the largest music festival by attendance in North America, announced the addition of a spate of new headliners for the 2021 edition of the event, which now features more than 800 rtists across 12 stages.

The festival announced the addition of Falling In Reverse, Manchester Orchestra, ola, Spin Doctors, Tai Verdes, Betty Who, Iya Terra, JEFF The Brotherhood, Vixen, Joan, Niko Rubio, Sky MCCreery, Tenile Arts, Velvet Starlings, Wes Tank, Almost Monday, Ekoh, DJ Stevie J, Carolyn Miller, City of the Weak, Early James, Bobby Friss, Bonn E Maiy, Brett Newski, CalenRaps, Raine Stern, REYNA, Grace Weber, Lauren Calve, Cannons, Skyler Love, and Reverend Peyton’s, Big Damn Band.

As well, on September 10th, the festival’s Uline Warehouse Stage will host a comedy lineup that includes Michael Winslow & Friends – featuring Michael Winslow (Police Academy), Marc Price (Skippy from Family Ties), and two funny women with the comedy gene encoded in their DNA – Mindy Rickles and Camilla Cleese.

The festival, which takes place over three weekends Thursday-Saturday), September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021, is returning for the first time since taking a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19.