Warner Chappell Music Opens An Office In Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s publishing division Warner Chappell Music, announced it has launched its first expansion in Vietnam with the opening of a new regional office.

The new office, located in Vietnam’s most populous metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, will seek to help Vietnamese composers and songwriters connect with international artists and audiences.

Through the new regional office, Warner Chappell will be offering talent a complete suite of services, including creative resources, as well as sync licensing and administration.

To oversee the new regional expansion, Warner Chappell has hired veteran marketing exec Vince Kobler, who will serve as the General Manager, Vietnam.

Before joining Warner Chappell, Kobler held senior leadership roles at Hard Rock Hotels International and Leo Burnett. He’s also launched several successful ocmpanies of his own, including the Chinese digital marketing agency EmporioAsia, which was later acquired by Publicis Groupe, and Vince Wines, a French wine label.

“I am very excited by the opportunity to steer Warner Chappell Music’s efforts in Vietnam. This is a historic moment for the local music industry which is just getting started here. Our expertise and reach will help propel Vietnamese artists, composers and songwriters to new heights and empower more of them to turn their passion into a profession.”