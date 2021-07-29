Spanish Judge Recommends Shakira’s Tax Fraud Case Goes To Trial

(CelebrityAccess) — A judge in Spain investigating alleged tax fraud by Colombian recording artist Shakira on Thursday ruled that there was sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Marco Juberías wrote that his three-year probe determined that there was “sufficient evidence of criminality” for the case to move before a trial judge.

Shakira was accused in 2019 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she was determined to have primarily resided in Spain despite listing her official residence in Panama.

In her testimony in June 2019, Shakira maintained that she had done anything wrong and a public relations firm representing her said she paid her back taxes immediately after discovering her error, the AP reported.

If found guilty of tax evasion, she faces fines and potential jail time.

Shakira began a relationship with Spanish professional soccer player Gerard Piqué in 2011 and gave birth to the couple’s first son in Barcelona, where the family had taken up residence in 2013.