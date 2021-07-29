Lollapalooza Launches The Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund With A $2.2 Million Investment

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Chicago-based Lollapalooza music festival announced they have made a major investment into arts education that will benefit more than 100,000 students in Chicago’s public schools.

The Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund will commit $2.2 million over the next five years to support arts programs with funding distributed by Chicago’s leading arts education institution, Ingenuity, to support Chicago’s public schools with the least access to arts education.

“We have been a part of the Chicago community since 2005 and this investment allows us to expand our impact in a significant way,” said Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents, Lollapalooza promoter. “We know that the next generation of artists and musicians is growing up right here in Chicago schools, yet too many children have little or no access to arts education. The Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund aims to ensure that all Chicago Public School students have the opportunity to develop their creative talent,” he added.

Each year, schools will be able to apply for funding to support investments in art and music teachers in order to develop and sustain new arts programs, providing students with access to educational programming.

Information on how the funds will be allocated can be found at: https://www.ingenuity-inc.org/creative-schools-fund

“For far too long, our children in low-income communities and communities of color have suffered from a chronic lack of creative spaces in their schools,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “This investment and partnership with the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund will significantly help to address this issue and enrich the lives of more than 100,000 students by giving them the resources they need to thrive academically and artistically.”