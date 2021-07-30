City Winery Music Venues To Require Vaccination Or Test Plus Masks For All Fans, Artists, Crew

Effective 8/2/21 all indoor guests at the City Winery chain of venues will need to provide proof of vaccination or show a negative Covid test within 72 hours to enter all indoor spaces

Masks will also be required while moving through City Winery’s indoor spaces.

More venues and promoters are likely to add similar restrictions as cases of the more virulent Delta variant rise.

City Winery operates music venues with restaurants in New York City, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and NY’s Hudson Valley.

“Creating an environment where we request that all patrons are vaccinated, and wear masks when moving indoors, will allow even more psychological comfort that our facility is as safe a place to be as possible,” wrote City Winery founder Michael Dorf in an open letter to patrons.

