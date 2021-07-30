Lil Baby Announced As The First Headliner For The Days Of Summer Concert Cruise

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Days of Summer Cruise Fest announced the details for the 2022 return of the event, which will set sail from Miami from July 1-4, 2022.

Hosted by DJ Khalid, the concert cruise announced Lil Baby as the first headliner for 2022, with additional artists to be announced in the leadup to the event.

The cruise, which will set sail on its new home, the Norwegian Sky out of Miami, will make stops in the Bahamas at Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay.

While underway, Days Of Summer festival cruisers will also be able to avail themselves of a variety of shipboard activities including the usual cruise line amenities such as food, alcohol, and gambling, as well as pool parties, games, impromptu DJ sets and more.

“We disembarked early Monday morning and I found myself exhausted, but thoroughly entertained. Sure the non-stop live music by some of the biggest names in hip hop was great, but the folks we met throughout the weekend were nearly just as exciting. Nowhere else on the high seas will you hear a group of women debating whether Cardi B and Nicki Minaj‘s beef equates to that of Biggie and 2Pac, or watch a twerk contest devolve into a full on acrobatic performance. It turned out to be exactly what I thought I’d signed up for, if not so much more,” said People’s Janine Rubenstein who joined the 2019 edition of the cruise.

Cabins and suites are available for 21+ cruisers to purchase now from a selection of levels with a special $99 deposit if made before September 1, 2021.