The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Rod Argent

Rod Argent started out in the Zombies, for which he wrote the classics “She’s Not There,” “Tell Her No” and “Time of the Season.” After the band broke up Argent formed a group under his own name and with Chris White composed their Top Five hit “Hold Your Head Up.” Then with partner Peter Van Hooke he produced Tanita Tikaram’s multi-platinum album “Ancient Heart” with its MTV staple “Twist in My Sobriety.” And now he’s in the Zombies once again! Not only does Rod tell the stories of the acts and the hits, he details what it was like growing up in the U.K. in the days of shortages, when the world was still in black and white. Argent is an amazing raconteur; you’ll love hearing his stories!

