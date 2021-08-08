New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Canceled For 2021

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — For the second year in a row, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place from October 8 –17, 2021, has been pushed off until next year and will now take place from April 29 – May 8, 2022.

Organizers cited the ” current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region” as well as the ” ongoing public health emergency” in making the decision to cancel.

Ticketholders for both festival weekends, including those who rolled over their tickets from 2020 will be notified by mail with details about the process for refunds and rollovers for next year, organizers said.

All Wednesday, Oct. 13 tickets will be automatically refunded.

“In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest,” the statement from festival organizers said.