Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpone Concerts After Bandmember Tests Positive For COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed four upcoming performances on their current summer tour after the band’s longtime guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for Covid-19.

Affected shows include August 9th’s performance at Tom Beson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH; August 10 at the Jackson County Fair in Jackson, MI; Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on August 13th; and Rock The South in Culman, AL on August 14.

“Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition,” a spokesperson for the band said via social media.

At press time, Skynyrd’s next scheduled performance will take place at CMAC in Canandaigua, NY, on August 19.

The show in Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 13 has already been rescheduled and will now be Saturday, October 23.