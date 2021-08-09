Live Nation To Allow Artists To Require Vaccines At Shows, Employees To Be Vaccinated By Oct. 4

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation plans to mandate that all of their employees be fully vaccinated as the coronavirus once again rears its hideous head in the United States.

According to an internal best practices document obtained by Variety, Live Nation will require that all employees to be fully vaccinated by October 4th when the company’s offices re-open, with some limited exceptions as required by local laws.

“As a reminder we are providing an extra paid day off for every dose so you can schedule appointments easily. We’ve seen great vaccination enthusiasm among our staff so far, and we want to ensure we’re taking every step possible to keep you all safe,” Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in the planning document.

The report also notes that arts performing at Live Nation’s stable of venues can require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry but will not make such proof mandatory, leaving it to the discretion of artists and their teams.

“Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law. We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model,” Rapino said.