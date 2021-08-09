How To Use Facebook, Instagram Ad Tools To Do Free Audience Research

(Hypebot) — This hack uses Facebook and Instagram ad tools to research an audience or potential audience size and makeup without ever spending a dime.

Boosting an event or post on Facebook or a post or story on Instagram can be a cost-effective tool for marketing shows and more, but those same ad-building tools can also be very useful without spending any money.

The hack

You can go through the process of putting together an ad including choosing a target audience or several target audiences without ever purchasing the ad itself.

That gives you data about fans of similar artists or specific genres and ages within the radius of a city that you are considering playing without ever having to spend a dime.

Here are two articles about how to use these ad tools for musicians:

Follow the steps described in these as if you were buying an ad, choose your target audiences, but never hit purchase.

Give it a try and let us know what you think.