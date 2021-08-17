Kayle Kiener Named VP Of Recorded Music Royalties At Concord

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music company Concord announced the promotion of Kayle Kiener to the role of Vice President for Recorded Music Royalties.

Kiener, who will be based in Concord’s Nashville headquarters, will report to General Manager of the company’s Global Administration department, Jeff Van Driel.

Before he was promoted, Kiener served as Concord’s Director of Artists Royalties. A graduate of the University of South Florida, Kiener’s first gig in the music industry was at Naxos of Americas, where he oversaw the company’s global royalty division.

His resume also includes a role as Senior Manager of Frontline Artist Royalties at Warner Music Group’s newly created Center of Excellence in downtown Nashville.

While at WMG, Kiener oversaw a team of 16 while coordinating with other departments at the label group, including Business Affairs, A&R Administration and Contract Administration.

“I had the pleasure of working with Kayle in a previous lifetime and am so pleased to have him now heading up Concord’s Recorded Music Royalties,” said Van Driel. “He has shown remarkable adaptability, leadership and innovation in the short time he has been at Concord and I look forward to continued success as we prioritize reporting and paying our valued partners in the artist and songwriting communities.”

“Concord’s ability to manage a diverse catalog and promote an incredible corporate culture is unrivaled and I am proud to be a member of its team. The department is made up of some of the most talented and dedicated people in the business and I am lucky and excited to work alongside them,” Kiener added.