Live Nation Canada Announces New Policy Requiring Proof Of Vaccine, Or Negative Test For Show Entry

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Canada announced plans to require all artists and fans to show proof of vaccination, or a recent, negative COVID test to attend shows at the company’s stable of owned and operated Canadian venues.

According to Live Nation Canada, the new policy, where allowed by law, will go into full effect no later than October 4th, allowing a comfortable window for fans, artists, and ticketholders to ensure that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Live Nation has already implemented this model at events and festivals across the U.S. and U.K., including Lollapalooza, Latitude, Camp Bestival and Wilderness, and date from those events suggests that the vaccine policies are effective in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

As well, Live Nation reports that the vaccine requirements work to convince those with vaccine hesitancy to take the plunge and get the shot. Live Nation cited data from last month’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, where 12% of the 400,000 fans who attended the festival cited that the vaccine requirement was the motivating factor for them in seeking a vaccination.

The vaccine requirement will also be in full effect at Live Nation Canada’s outdoor venues and festivals, including Budweiser Stage (Toronto), History (Toronto), The Danforth Music Hall (Toronto), Commodore Ballroom (Vancouver), Midway (Edmonton), and The Velvet Underground (Toronto).

Live Nation is also sharing best practices for artists to request these policies at third-party venues where Live Nation promotes shows but does not control protocols.

“Live Nation and the live music industry are about uniting people, and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” said Wayne Zronik, President Business Operations, Live Nation Canada. “We’re confident this is the right move for everyone coming out to shows, including artists, fans, crew, and our staff.”