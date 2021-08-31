Bonnaroo Canceled In The Wake Of Heavy Rain

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced that the event has been canceled after the region was soaked by heavy rains from the vestiges of Hurricane Ida.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place this weekend from September 2-5, featured a lineup that included Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator, Lizzo, and Rufus Del Sol, among numerous others.

Organizers announced the cancellation on Tuesday in a post on the festival’s website and social media.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

“Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!”

According to the post, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment.

The cancellation marks the second year in a row that Bonnaroo has been on hiatus. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to restrictions on public events as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.