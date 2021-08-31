KISS Postpone Shows, Including Summerfest After Gene Simmons Contracts COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — The legacy rock band KISS was forced to postpone at least four upcoming shows on their ‘End of the Road’ tour after several members of the band, including Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, have contracted COVID-19.

Stanley previously disclosed his infection and is reportedly on the mend but the band, in a statement released on Tuesday, announced that Simmons has now tested positive as well.

According to the statement, Simmons is experiencing only mild symptoms.

“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced,” the statement said.

Affected dates include KISS’s September 1st show at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkson, MI; September 2nd at Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio; Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on September 4th; and the band’s appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee on September 5th.

KISS previously stated that all members of the band and crew have been fully vaccinated.