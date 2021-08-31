Korn Lead Singer Jonathan Davis Remains Seated, Uses Oxygen During Show After A Bout Of COVID-19

Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis returned to stage after a bout of COVID-19 but still appears to be on the mend and relied on an oxygen mask during his performance.

As TMZ reported, Davis joined the rest of Korn on Friday for a performance in Chicago’s Tinley Park, Davis remained seated on a large throne for much of the show, occasionally drawing from a portable oxygen supply during the band’s set.

“I’m f–king feeling very weak,” Davis said to the crowd, according to TMZ, “but I f–king refuse to f–king cancel!”

“Jonathan Davis is still struggling with the COVID after-effects. He’s physically weak and having a mental battle. And any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him — prayers, all of it. We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you’re going to, throw him some love and energy, man — he needs you more than ever,” added bandmate Brian “Head” Welch in an Instagram video.

Davis has previously used oxygen during performances to help him with asthma.

Korn are currently on tour with Staind with a string of rescheduled North American dates that will conclude on October 23rd at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.