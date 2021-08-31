ASM Global To Manage New Arena, Convention Center In Jeddah

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (CelebtrityAccess) — ASM Global announced it has signed on to manage not one but two venues in a new mixed-use district in development in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

The facilities, the 20,000-seat Jeddah Arena and the International Convention Centre Jeddah will anchor the Airport City mixed use district with a planned opening date of December 2025.

The Airport City project, located in downtown Jeddah, will be linked to the rest of the city and to KAIA by rail and will also feature three to five-star hotels, a shopping mall, world-class parklands, anchored by a dedicated business center and residential sector, as well as many other recreational amenities.

The development is intended to help drive international tourism to Jeddah, helping to establish the historic city as a gateway point for the rest of Saudi Arabia.

“ASM Global is looking forward to being an integral part of the team to deliver this visionary project in Jeddah. We pride ourselves on joining forces with partners with whom we know we can make a difference to creating and delivering amazing experiences,” said Mr Lister.

“ASM Global was chosen for its unparalleled international expertise in design and technical solutions, as well as its reputation for quality assurance and service excellence for venue management and marketing,” added ASM EVP of the Gulf Region Iain Campbell.

The addition of the arena and convention center in Jeddah expands ASM Global’s existing footprint in the Middle East, which already includes management deals for the 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, the new Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre – the largest venue of its kind in the Middle East – opening in 2022, as well as the successful pre-opening of venues in Oman and Qatar.