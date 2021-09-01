Podcast Host Joe Rogan Cancels Nashville Show After He’s Diagnosed With COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Joe Rogan, the popular podcast host and interviewer, announced to his fans that he has to postpone a live show after contracting COVID-19.

Rogan was scheduled to perform in Nashville this weekend with comedian Dave Chappelle but announced to fans that the show has been rescheduled for the end of October.

“I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all,” he wrote in a statement posted to the social media platform.

Rogan also published a video in which he details feeling run down after returning home from being on the road and testing positive for COVID-19. He goes on to relate that his medical team proceeded to “throw the kitchen sink” at his infection.

“Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great,” Rogan said in the Instagram video.

Rogan’s use of ivermectin, the primary ingredient in prescription heartworm treatment for pets, runs contrary to advice from the CDC, which has warned people that the anti-parasite drug could lead to negative health outcomes and that it has not been approved to treat COVID-19 by the FDA.

“Be aware that ivermectin is not currently authorized or approved by FDA for treatment of COVID19. NIH has also determined that there are currently insufficient data to recommend ivermectin for

treatment of COVID-19,” the CDC said in a public health advisory published on August 26th.

Rogan has been a highly visible skeptic of the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 and it is unclear if he himself has been vaccinated.

“I’m not an anti-vax person,” Rogan told Variety earlier this year. “In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take them. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.”