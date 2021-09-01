City Winery D.C. And The 9:30 Club To Re-Open For Live Music This Week For The First Time In More Than A Year

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Several of Washington D.C.’s live music venues are kicking the dust off after their long COVID-19 hibernation with plans to reopen for live music.

City Winery D.C. announced they officially re-opened as of September 1st, kicking live shows off with two performances by Secret Society on September 1st and 2nd.

Upcoming shows on City Winery D.C.’s calendar include Urban Flavorz DMB All-Stars on Sept. 3rd; Rare Essence on Sept. 4th; Anthony David on Sept. 6th & 7th; Christian Lopez w/ Justin Trawick on Sept. 9th; and Jimmy Webb with Robin Spielberg on September 9th.

To attend shows at City Winery in D.C., all staff, guests and artists are required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Face masks are also required when not eating or drinking at the venue.

Longtime Washington D.C. music venue the 9:30 Club also plans to re-open its doors for live music this week for the first time in more than a year. The club will revive on Friday with a performance by White Ford Bronco followed by Bent: Out of Shape, an LGBTQ+ dance party featuring multiple DJs.

Big Tony and Trouble Funk are scheduled to take the stage at the 9:30 Club on Sunday, rounding out the weekend’s events.

9:30 Club operator I.M.P. will require full vaccination to enter the club starting on October 17th. Until then, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 taken within 3 days of the show will be required to gain admittance at the 9:30 Club, the Lincoln Theatre, the Anthem, and the Merriweather Post Pavilion.