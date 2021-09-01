August 2021 Industry Photos (published 9/1/21)

- Home
|Artist
|Start Date
|Blue Man Group (New York)
|09/03/21
|Deon Cole
|09/03/21
|50 Cent / Fifty Cent
|09/03/21
|Cecily Strong
|09/03/21
|Bob Costas
|09/03/21
|Blood Youth
|09/04/21
|Bury Tomorrow
|09/04/21
|Basement
|09/04/21
|Don Broco
|09/04/21
|Bobby V
|09/04/21
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|06/17/2022
|Elder
|Hellfest
|Not Verified
|10/15/2021
|El Alfa
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Not Verified
|09/18/2021
|Ego Kill Talent
|101.1 WRIF Riff Fest
|Verified
|04/08/2022
|Efterklang
|Elsewhere Brooklyn
|Verified
|07/09/2022
|Editors
|Mad Cool Festival
|Verified
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|
|good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo
|6,968,783
|2
|
|Beggin' by Måneskin
|5,596,903
|3
|
|Todo De Ti by Rauw Alejandro
|4,936,991
|4
|
|MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
|4,683,261
|5
|
|Yonaguni by Bad Bunny
|4,661,262
|6
A Hundred Drums has signed with Cody Chapman for exclusive representation.
AUGUST 08 has signed with Lee Anderson & Callender for exclusive representation.
Ginger Taylor has signed with Jamila Lyndon & Marty Diamond for exclusive representation.
Jo Dee Messina has signed with Nate Ritches for exclusive representation.
Mersiv has signed with Cody Chapman for exclusive representation.
Paravi has signed with Nate Sokolski & Marty Diamond for exclusive representation.
POTE BABY has signed with Callender for exclusive representation.
Provoker has signed with Tom Windish for exclusive representation.
SMOAKLAND has signed with Brittany Miller for exclusive representation.
EXES has signed with Joe Friel for exclusive representation.
Tanner Adell has signed with Nate Towne & Abby Wells Baas for exclusive representation.
Chayce Beckham has signed with Jbeau Lewis & Justin Hill for exclusive representation.
Stephen Wilson Jr. has signed with Lance Roberts for exclusive representation.
Chuck Wicks has signed with Bob Kinkead for exclusive representation.
GRAE has signed with Tom Kemp for exclusive representation.
Noah Dillon has signed with Casey O'Shaughnessy for exclusive representation.
KAS:ST has signed with Nick Cave & Jim O'Regan for exclusive representation.
A Prairie Home Companion Live has signed with Kevin Daly for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Garrison Keillor has signed with Kevin Daly for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Garrison Keillor Tonight has signed with Kevin Daly for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Keillor & Company has signed with Kevin Daly for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Kyle Gass has signed with Kevin Daly for exclusive North American representation.
ASIA has signed with Steve Zapp for exclusive representation.
Owenn has signed with Rod MacSween & Kara James for exclusive representation.
In The Pines has signed with Troy Lawton for exclusive North American representation.
LAPECHE has signed with Troy Lawton for exclusive North American representation.
Moody Joody has signed with Zak Orlemann for exclusive North American representation.
Ocean Heights has signed with Troy Lawton for exclusive North American representation.
Stephen Day has signed with Zak Orlemann for exclusive North American representation.