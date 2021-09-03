Ireland’s Electric Picnic Festival Canceled For 2021

STRADBALLY, Ireland (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Electric Picnic Music & Arts festival announced that the event has been canceled due to ongoing restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers announced last month that they had been denied a permit by Laois County Council and had asked officials to reconsider the opinion but said this week that they have “run out of time” and were forced to pull the plug for 2021.

“As many of you are aware, we asked Laois County Council to reverse the decision on EP being cancelled this year. Unfortunately, they have not yet done so and we have now run out of time,” Organizers said in a statement.

“Regrettably, we have no other choice but to cancel this year’s edition. We would not be able to do the festival justice this close to show day, and it would be unfair to ask ticket holders who’ve stood by us throughout this pandemic to come to EP and not get the full experience they are used to and deserve.”

Event organizers have now pivoted towards staging a return of the event in 2022 with plans to revert back to the festival’s usual timeslot, taking place from September 2nd-4th, 2022.