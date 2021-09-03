Loretta Lynn, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan Among The Artists Lined Up For Hometown Rising Flood Benefit Concert

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — In the wake of historic flooding in Tennessee in August, country music icon Loretta Lynn announced plans for a Hometown Rising, a concert benefiting the United Way of Humphreys County.

The concert will feature performances by Lynn, as well as other country music A-listers, including Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Trisha Yearwood with additional artists to be announced.

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” shares Lynn. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

The concert will take place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on September 13th. Tickets for the show went on sale on Friday and will be available first-come-first serve.

The flooding impacted Lynn’s ranch in Humphreys County and resulted in the untimely death of Wayne Spears, a friend, foreman, and longtime employee at her ranch.

In a social media post, Lynn said that Spears became trapped in rushing waters and was fatally injured.

“There are no words at the ranch today…only tears. Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He’s one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends,” Lynn said on social media after Spears died.

According to WZTV Nashville, the floods killed 20 people and more than 570 homes and dozens of businesses in the region were damaged or destroyed.