Report: The Arizona Coyotes Eye A New Arena In Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — The Arizona Coyotes have officially submitted a proposal to build a brand new arena and entertainment district on 46 acres of land near Tempe Town Lake.

According to AZCentral, details of the bid were still under wraps as the proposal is evaluated by a committee of city officials who will consider a variety of factors, including public benefits and neighborhood impacts before making a recommendation to Tempe’s City Council.

In a statement to AZ Central, the City of Tempe said they will likely hire third party consultants to assist with the bid due to the complexity of the project.

The NHL team, which is owned by billionaire Alex Meruelo, has been in negotiation with the city for several years over a new home for the Coyotes.

The need for a new home for the Coyotes became all the more urgent last month when the City of Glendale announced it would not renew the team’s current lease at the Gila River Arena after the conclusion of the current season. The Coyotoes have called the Glendale arena their home ice since 2003.