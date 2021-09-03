ASM Global Names Steve Tadlock GM At Pechanga Arena

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the hire of Steve Tadlock, who will assume the post of General Manager of San Diego’s Pechanga Arena.

With more than 3 decades of relevant experience in event and facility operation, Tadlock joins ASM Global after long tenures with venue operators SMG and LMI, most recently as the General Manager of the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

“I’m grateful to join the Pechanga Arena San Diego team and for the opportunity to lead this iconic arena and continue its legacy,” said Tadlock. “The venue has a long history of success in this vibrant sports and entertainment market, and I’m excited to be an active participant in the next chapter of the arena and the future of the entire property as the development of the Sports Arena site and surrounding area comes to fruition.”

In his new role, Tadlock succeeds longtime General Manager and partner of Pechanga Arena Ernie Hahn, who is stepping down after more than 3 decades at the venue. As Tadlock gets up to speed at his new post, Hahn will continue with the arena as Senior Business Advisor while working on his new business Dream Hahn and the Wonderfront Festival.

“After 30 years of putting my heart and soul into the Sports Arena (Pechanga Arena SD) as an Events Coordinator, Business Manager, General Manager and partner, I’m excited in this new role to work with Steve and our team to continue to bring world class entertainment to San Diego while working on other business endeavors,” Hahn said.

“We are very fortunate to have two highly successful leaders collaborating together to continue the long tradition of success and world-renowned entertainment coming to Pechanga Arena.” Dave Jolette, Regional Vice President, ASM Global.