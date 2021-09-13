Yasmine Pearl Joins UTA As An Agent

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of Yasmine Pearl as an agent in the company’s talent division.

Pearl will be based in UTA’s Los Angeles headquarters and report to Partners and Co-Heads of Motion Picture Talent, Chris Hart and Jay Gassner.

“Yasmine is a highly respected agent with a fantastic eye for talent,” said Hart and Gassner. “We have admired her approach to representation and watched her successfully build her clients’ careers. We are so excited that she will be joining our team.”

“My job as an agent is to believe in my clients’ dreams and to help them come true,” said Pearl. “I look forward to helping my clients grow at UTA, discovering the next generation of talent with their own dreams, and to grow alongside them.”

A veteran talent rep, Pearl comes to her new role at UTA from WME, but her resume also includes a stint as a manager at First Access Entertainment. She started her career as the Osbrink Agency.