Stephen Sternschein And Mikey Lee Launch Ad.Ventures, A Brand Partnership Agency For Independent Venues

(CelebrityAccess) — Two live entertainment industry execs, Stephen Sternschein and Mikey Lee, have teamed up to launch Ad.Ventures, an agency representing independent venues in commercial partnerships for branding deals.

Ad.Ventures will seek to help members of the independent venues in a variety of areas, including sponsorship, licensing, event sales, and procurement.

“Ad.Ventures will be representing venues in the same way agents represent artists. My team and I are laser focused on delivering new revenue and new partnerships to our incredible clients as commerce resumes around the country in varying degrees. We have already seen the power of our unified voice in the political arena, and this new adventure is all about exploring how to democratize access to the commercial benefits of scale…” said Sternschein, CEO, Ad.Ventures. “Ad.Ventures will allow global and national brands to connect to independent venues, promoters, and festivals in ways they haven’t been able to before.”

At launch, Ad.Ventures represents a roster of more than 40 venues around the country, including Levitt Pavilion (Denver, CO), Z2 Entertainment’s Boulder Theater, Fox Theater (Boulder, CO) and Aggie Theatre (Fort Collins, CO), The Mayan (Los Angeles, CA), The Regent Theater (Los Angeles, CA), Center Stage (Atlanta, GA), and The Masquerade (Atlanta, GA).

Prior to launching Ad.Ventures, Sternschein served as a founding board member of the National Independent Venue Association and helped to raise more than $10 million in support of NIVA’s advocacy effort and emergency relief fund, He also helped to produce the “Save Our Stages Fest” in collaboration with YouTube Music, Google and Anheuser-Busch.

In addition to Ad.Ventures and NIVA, Sternschein founded and serves as managing partner of promoter and venue operator Heard Presents, which owns and operates venues based in central Texas, including Empire Control Room & Garage and The Parish in Austin.

Mikey Lee will serve as Chief Strategy Officer at Ad.Ventures and wll see the company’s client development strategy and leading revenue strategy. Lee’s previous experience includes serving as CEO of Gamut Live, represented Heard Presents’ private events and as lead Business Development & Partnerships for Prism.Fm. As well, he served as fundraising chair and operations lead for NIVA, where he spun up the technical infrastructure to support advocacy, day-to-day operations for their fundraising efforts for NIVA’s Save Our Stages campaign.