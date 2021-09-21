Jaclyn Ulman Named Senior Public Relations Director At Grandstand Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Grandstand Media announced the promotion of Jaclyn Ulman to serve as the organization’s Senior Public Relations Director.

Based in Grandstand’s New York Offices, Ulman will oversee the company’s campaigns, press strategy and systems, and associate staff, as well as integrating the use of new technology for the firm’s PR work.

“Jaclyn has been an undeniable force at Grandstand. Her ability to break artists from the ground up, coupled with her impeccable organizational skills and creative vision make her invaluable to the company and the career’s of her clients,” said Meghan Helsel, Grandstand Co-Founder. “We are so lucky to have her not only on our team but helping to lead Grandstand’s future.”

Ulman joined Grandstand in 2018 as a Senior Publicist but previously held PR roles at Press Here and Motormouth Media.

Grandstand Media’s roster currently includes The National, Willow, Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett, David Bryne, A$AP Ferg, Fleet Foxes, Perfume Genius, CHVRCHES and many others, festivals such as Outside Lands, Newport Folk & Jazz Festival, Levitation and Desert Days, corporate clients including Sonos Radio, Soundcloud, Flymachine, Vans, Range Media.