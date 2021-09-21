The Fugees Announce International Tour, Starting With A Surprise Show in New York City On Wednesday

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Members of the famed hip-hop collective The Fugees, including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, announced plans to reunite for their first major tour in 25 years to mark the anniversary of the 1996 album The Score.

Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will be previewed on September 22nd with a surprise intimate gig at a yet-to-be revealed location in New York.

The rest of the tour starts at the United Center in Chicago on November 2nd with U.S. dates set to wrap on November 28th at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

The Fugees are also lined up for a show at La Defense Arena in Paris, France, on December 4th, The O2 in London on December 6th. Shows are also set for Nigeria and Ghana with additional details to be forthcoming.

Fugees charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen to work on philanthropic initiatives around the tour.

FUGEES TOUR 2021 DATES:

Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – ???

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

??? – Nigeria – ???

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???