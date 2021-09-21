Shelter Music Group Acquires British Artist Management Company AYITA

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Carl Stubner’s Shelter Music Group, the artist management company acquired by BMG in 2019, announced its first major international expansion through a partnership with AYITA.

The deal will bring AYITA’s 31 client roster under the Shelter aegis, including Grammy-nominated Australian house producer FISHER, UK chart-topping BRIT-nominated artist 220 Kid (published by BMG), Grammy-nominated electronic music producer and DJ Chris Lake, Grammy-winning electronic music trio NERO, Noizu, Kiss FM’s Majestic, and songwriter Autumn Rowe, among many others.

As part of the partnership, AYITA partners, Brett Fischer, David Gray, Harvey Tadman, and Stevie Dreher will now join Shelter’s management team with AYITA becoming a division of Shelter Music Group.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Shelter and look forward to working with them to create and maximize global opportunities for our clients. This strategic alliance with BMG brings additional resources that will yield immediate benefits and immense possibilities for the future,” AYITA’s partners said in a joint statement on the deal.

“In these unprecedented times, we are fortunate not just to be moving forward, but to be growing our company with new high-level managers and clients. We benefit from having such a great partner in BMG who believes in our mission and supports our endeavors. We are excited to be partnering with AYITA and providing them with the resources to offer expanded services to their clients,” added Shelter boss Carl Stubner.

The acquisition marks BMG’s first major foray into artist management in the UK.

“When BMG first partnered with Carl Stubner and Shelter in 2019, we said we would create a new global management service option for our clients with access to all of BMG’s resources. Despite the pandemic, I’m proud to say our plan is well underway with Shelter expanding its international presence and increasing its client base more than fivefold since then. Our ambitions remain unchanged. We congratulate Shelter on its growing scale and scope,” said BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch.