The Canadian Live Music Association Announces Its Board of Directors For 2021

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Live Music Association held its seventh annual General Meeting on September 21st, announcing its newly elected board of directors and reflecting on one of the most difficult years in the history of the Canadian live music sector.

The board members elected to oversee the CLMA for 2021 include Vanessa Arscott, Plan V Productions; Kerry Clarke, Calgary Folk Festival; Marlin Jones, FM Systems; Victoria Lord, Edery & Lord Communications; and Robyn Stewart, Western Canadian Music Alliance and Breakout West.

Outgoing board members this year include Tao-Ming Lau, Blue Crane Agency; Melissa Bubb-Clarke, MLSE; and Katy Venneri, The JUNO Awards.

“During the past year and more than anything, COVID-19 has underscored the importance of building and using our collective voice. With the support of our over 300+ members, we continue to lead the sector through one of the great crises of our lifetime. Our impressive #FortheLoveOfLIVE campaign, with a reach of over 60M (and counting), is just one example of how the CLMA has helped to amplify the ongoing impact of the pandemic over the last year and a half. From the federal budget to provincial reopening frameworks, municipal music cities strategies to local restrictions – the CLMA has been proactively and fiercely advocating on your behalf. We are here today for our members, and we will be here tomorrow, to help usher in our brighter collective future,” said Erin Benjamin, President & CEO, CLMA.