Singer Sarah Dash Dead At 76

Sarah Dash performs with Keith Richards, Lisa Fischer and Bernard Fowler during Great Night in Harlem fundraising concert for Jazz Foundation of America at Apollo theater in 2015. (Shutterstock)

(CelebrityAccess) — Sarah Dash, a singer who performed with Patti LaBelle, the Rolling Stones, and as a solo artist with hits such as “Sinner Man” has died. She was 76.

Dash’s business manager John Dash confirmed her passing to USA Today, stating that she died on Monday morning.

Singer Patti LaBelle also shared some memories of Dash via social media on Monday.

A native of Trenton, New Jersey, Dash made her first mark on the music industry as a founding member of Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles and later, the reformed group LaBelle following the aburpt exit of Cindy Birdsong who left to join the Supremes in 1967.

Following creative differences, the remaining members of LaBelle parted ways in 1976, prompting Dash to venture into a solo career where she quickly scored a succession of disco hits, including the disco heavy “Sinner Man” as well “(Come and Take) This Candy from Your Baby”.

During the early 1980s, she also worked extensively as a session artist, including with The O’Jays, and Nile Rodgers of Chic and collaborated with musicians such as Dr. York, The Marshall Tucker Band, and David Johansen.

In 1988, Dash joined Keith Richards on tour and in several albums with his side project X-Pensive Winos, and the following year, she provided backing vocal on the Rolling Stones album Steel Wheels and later joined the band for their supporting tour.

She also rejoined Patti LaBelle for public appearances of LaBelle, including the 2006 tribute to civil rights figure Rosa Parks as well as the group’s lauded 2008 album Back to Now.

In addition to her work in music, Dash was a noted activist working to raise money to help homeless single women with children in New York.

Sarah Dash was married only briefly and had no children.