FKP Scorpio, DreamHaus And Loft Concerts To Debut Tempelhof Sounds Music Festival In Berlin Next Year

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Rock bands Muse and The Strokes have been announced as the headliners for Tempelhof Sounds, a brand new music festival set to debut in Berlin in 2022.

Set for June 10-12, the festival, which is organized by FKP Scorpio, DreamHaus and Loft Concerts, will take place at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport, which has lain largely unused since it was closed to air traffic in 2008.

The initial lineup for 2022 also includes Interpol, alt-J, IDLES, Mac DeMarco, London Grammar, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice, Royal Blood, Fontaines D.C., Big Thief, and Courtney Barnett.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks, including a headliner for Friday night.

“Live music brings people together. It creates places of lightheartedness without compare; open, tolerant, and respectful. Tempelhof Sounds is one such a place. It is a festival in Berlin where worlds meets each other. In all the hustle and bustle of the times the city of Berlin and its people deserve a music festival that is aware of its social, economic and environmental responsibility. In view of the diversity of our society, we are creating a cultural meeting place where it makes no difference where you come from, what you look like, what language you speak, what ethnic group you follow or who you love,” organizers said.