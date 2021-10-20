Al Di Meola Signs With TKA For International Bookings

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Jazz legend Al Di Meola has signed with The Kurland Agency for worldwide representation apart from the United States and Canada.

Known for his complex, syncopated polyrhythms, and considered to be one of the greatest guitarists in modern music, Di Meola has a career that has spanned more than 4 decades, with more than six million in record sales worldwide, bolstered by numerous platinum and gold albums.

His accolades include an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Berklee College of Music, the Honorary Miles Davis Award presented by the Montreal Jazz Festival, a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Sir George Martin in 2008, Hungarian Foundation for Performing Arts Lyra Award, and numerous Grammy nominations and awards.

As well, he is the recipient of a total of 12 awards from Guitar Player Magazine polls and as a result, has been inducted into their Gallery of Greats.

At TKA, Di Meola will be represented by a team led by veteran agent and agency President Jack Randall. For bookings in the U.S. and Canada, he will continue to be repped by APA’s Val Wolfe.