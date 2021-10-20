Coldplay Expands Their Music Of The Spheres Stadium Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Following strong demand, British rockers Coldplay announced they are expanding their forthcoming Music Of The Spheres 2022 World Tour with a spate of new dates.

The additional dates include April 4th at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City, April 30th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and June 5th at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The tour kicks off at Estadio Nacional in San Jose on March 18th with Coldplay’s first ever play in Costa Rica before they head to the United States for shows in April, May, and June.

In July, Coldplay heads across the Atlantic to start a run of European shows in July and August before wrapping in the UK in late August.

Coldplay will close the tour out at Rock In Rio in Rio De Janeiro on September 10th.