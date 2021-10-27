Dierks Bentley Announces New Dates For His Beers On Me Tour

Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley announced the expansion of his current Beers on Me tour with the addition of a slew of new dates in Canada and the U.S. for early 2022.

The expanded tour includes 21 new dates, kicking off on January 6th at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario and extending through March 4th when the run closes out at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Jordan Davis along with Tenille Arts and Lainey Wilson have signed on as support acts for the tour.

“People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

2022 BEERS ON ME TOUR DATES:

01/06/2022 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

01/08/2022 Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

01/09/2022 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

01/13/2022 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

01/14/2022 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

01/15/2022 Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

01/19/2022 Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre

01/20/2022 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

01/21/2022 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

01/28/2022 Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

01/29/2022 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

02/04/2022 Missoula, MT – Adams Center

02/05/2022 Billings, MT – MetraPark

02/10/2022 Yakima, WA – SunDome

02/11/2022 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

02/12/2022 Tacoma, WA – TacomaDome

02/24/2022 Columbus OH – Nationwide Arena-

02/25/2022 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

03/03/2022 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

03/04/2022 Bloomington, IN – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall