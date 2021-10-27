Steve Earle and City Winery Join Forces For The 7th Annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Steve Earle and City Winery are teaming up for the 7th Annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert which will take place at New York’s historic Town Hall on December 13th.

Earle will serve as the host of the concert, and perform with his band, The Dukes, along with performances from Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, The Mastersons, Willie Nile, and Matt Savage.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the benefit of The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

ounded on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, The Keswell School provides educational, therapeutic, and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families. Steve’s son, John Henry, is a student of the school.

“The John Henry’s Friends concerts are obviously a labor of love for myself as well as an expression of the generosity of all the performers who have suited up and showed up over the years,” said Steve Earle. “I’m especially grateful for this year’s new friends, my neighbor Willie Nile, my old friend Rosanne Cash and my hero Bruce Springsteen.”

The full schedule of ticket availabilities is below:

Wednesday, October 27 at 3 PM EST: VIP package presale begins at citywinery.com

Friday, October 29 at 3 PM EST: VIP package on sale at citywinery.com

Wednesday, November 3 at 3 PM EST: General admission presale begins for Town Hall and City Winery members.

Friday, November 5 at 3 PM EST: General admission tickets on sale to the public. ($75-$150) https://thetownhall.org/